Senior Center fitness instructor to speak at Fred Hutch - Seattle Cancer Care Alliance conference

Toshiko Aramaki, ACSM, ACS

Certified Cancer Exercise Trainer The Fred Hutch Survivorship Program and Seattle Cancer Care Alliance are hosting the 15th annual Moving Beyond Cancer to Wellness , a free, virtual event for cancer patients, survivors, caregivers, friends, family and health care professionals.

This conference is designed to provide education on a variety of the late and long-term effects faced by cancer survivors after treatment is completed and to promote wellness and empowerment after cancer.Toshiko Aramaki, ACSM, ACS, Certified Cancer Exercise Trainer, and long-time fitness instructor at the Shoreline-Lake Forest Park Senior Center, will be one of the speakers.Her topic: Dynamic Stretching and Strength Using Bodyweight: Movement for Immune Boosting Lymphatic CirculationToshiko has 16 years of experience as a Nationally Certified Personal Trainer, Group Exercise Instructor and Certified Cancer Exercise Instructor.She spent more than 10 years teaching in the LIVESTRONG at the Y Program as well as leading a variety of exercise programs with an emphasis on cancer survivors. As a survivor herself she is well aware of the importance of regular exercise.