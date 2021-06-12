Shoreline police: Well, with lumber prices skyrocketing it was only a matter of time.

Hard at work - at 3:30am - surveillance photo







On Tuesday, June 1, 2021 at 3:37am, KCSO dispatchers received word of a burglary in progress at a business located in the 1100 block of N 185th St in Shoreline (Dunn Lumber).





The caller was an employee of the lumber yard who reported he could see, using a live camera feed, the suspect taking lumber from the locked yard. The suspect was wearing a white T-shirt and light colored pants.



Moments later, deputies arrived and located a male fitting the suspect's description at the nearby Interurban Trail. He was detained without incident. The suspect in the video matched the male deputies had detained.





32 pieces of lumber ready to be loaded in stolen vehicle





The suspect had stacked thirty-two pieces of lumber and other materials near an entry point. The estimated dollar value of the lumber was $2380. A gray 2018 Dodge Durango was parked nearby. While the suspect was not the registered owner, a set of keys found on the suspect matched the vehicle. The truck was impounded as evidence.









The suspect was arrested and booked into the King County Jail for Investigation of Commercial Burglary.

As a reminder, we do not show suspect's faces until they have been formally charged.



--King County Sheriff's Office













Well, with lumber prices skyrocketing it was only a matter of time.