195th pedestrian bridge reopens

The 195th pedestrian bridge over I-5 which was closed due to Sound Transit work on the east side reopened on Friday afternoon.Sound Transit warned that the bridge will be closed in again in the future for sidewalk / trail construction.Sound Transit will not be making any changes to the bridge besides building the guideway underneath the bridge.They originally planned to refurbish the cage over the walkway but it got cut out of the budget a long time ago when federal infrastructure funding did not make it out of congress. At that time they also made the decision to move the parking garage to the station instead of placing it on the west side of the freeway.--Diane Hettrick