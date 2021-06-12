King county libraries begin to reopen - including ours
Saturday, June 12, 2021
|The LFP Library is open for in person services and will expand hours June 29
Photo courtesy KCLS
All KCLS libraries will open for in-building visits by July 13. Curbside service will close. Hours will change at all locations. Most libraries will be open 5 days a week. Visit the KCLS website to find the reopening date for your preferred library. https://1.kcls.org/3venCUh
The Lake Forest Park Library is already open for in-person services, and their visiting hours will expand on June 29.
The last day to pick up holds curbside at the Richmond Beach Library will be July 1. The library will be closed from July 2 through July 6. On July 7 the Richmond Beach Library will open for in-person visits.
The last day to pick up holds curbside at the Shoreline Library will be July 1. The library will be closed from July 2 through July 7. On July 8 the Shoreline Library will open for in-person visits.
