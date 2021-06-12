King county libraries begin to reopen - including ours

The LFP Library is open for in person services and will expand hours June 29

Photo courtesy KCLS

All KCLS libraries will open for in-building visits by July 13. Curbside service will close. Hours will change at all locations. Most libraries will be open 5 days a week. Visit the KCLS website to find the reopening date for your preferred library. All KCLS libraries will open for in-building visits by July 13. Curbside service will close. Hours will change at all locations. Most libraries will be open 5 days a week. Visit the KCLS website to find the reopening date for your preferred library. https://1.kcls.org/3venCUh





Theis already open for in-person services, and their visiting hours will expand on June 29.The last day to pick up holds curbside at thewill be July 1. The library will be closed from July 2 through July 6. On July 7 the Richmond Beach Library will open for in-person visits.The last day to pick up holds curbside at thewill be July 1. The library will be closed from July 2 through July 7. On July 8 the Shoreline Library will open for in-person visits.