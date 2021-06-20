Shoreline Police: Caught on camera stealing a Benz

Sunday, June 20, 2021


On June 5, 2021 at 4:19pm, a Shoreline deputy responded to a vehicle theft report in the 1200 block of N 152nd St.
 
The registered owner of a 2003 black Mercedes-Benz SLK says he parked at an apartment complex the day prior at 5:00pm. The next afternoon, he discovered his car missing.


These images are taken from the security footage of the apartment complex. The suspect is a male, wearing a gray sweatshirt and blue jeans. The hair on top of his head is longer than the sides. He is carrying a red bag.


If you recognize the suspect in this vehicle theft case, please contact our non-emergency number at 206-296-3311 reference case #C21017434



