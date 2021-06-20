Kenmore - Lake Forest Park recycling event July 10, 2021
Sunday, June 20, 2021
Recycling Collection Event with the City of Kenmore!
Saturday, July 10, 2021 from 9:00am - 3:00pm
The City of Lake Forest Park is again partnering with the City of Kenmore for a combined Recycling Collection Event!
Take a look at the Event Flyer to view the full list of what you can and cannot bring. Please be aware fees do apply for certain items.
The event will take place Saturday, July 10, 2021 from 9am to 3pm at Northlake Lutheran Church.
Items you can bring (please view the event flyer for full details and information):
- Tires,*
- Propane Tanks,*
- Electronic Equipment,
- Scrap Metal,*
- Cardboard,
- Porcelain Toilets and Sinks,*
- Lead Acid and Household Batteries,
- Mattresses,*
- Confidential Document Shredding (4 box limit),
- Clean Scrap Wood,
- Appliances, and Refrigerators and Freezers*.
Please note: No flat beds or dump trucks allowed. We reserve the right to refuse over-sized, commercial, contaminated, excessive or unacceptable loads.
