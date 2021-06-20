School board meeting Monday June 21, 2021 in person and on zoom

Sunday, June 20, 2021


A School Board Regular Meeting is scheduled for Monday, June 21 at 7:00 pm in the Shoreline Center Board Room. The meeting will be held in person with limited capacity and also available online via Zoom.

The board will hear detailed finance reports from April 2021 and enrollment figures for May / June 2021.

The full meeting agenda is available here

Provide written public comments on this online form by 12:00pm on Monday, June 21 and it will be provided to the Board. There will also be a live public comment period during the in-person meeting.

Attend the June 21 Regular Meeting Online:

Time: 7:00 pm
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84411944600?pwd=S0FHbmRWU3p6VGxCaTV3cWtuVytVUT09

Passcode: 279468
Call-in numbers: 1-253-215-8782 or 1-346-248-7799
Webinar ID: 844 1194 4600

15 people can attend the June 21 Regular Meeting in person:

Registration using the link below is required to attend this meeting in person. To adhere to in-person meeting guidance, capacity will be limited to 15 attendees. You must register for the meeting using the link below by 10:00am on June 21. Registered attendees will receive an email the morning of the meeting confirming their registration and instructions for attending.

Register to attend the June 21 Regular Meeting at 7:00 pm

The Board Room is off the main lobby at 18560 1st Ave NE in the Shoreline Center.


