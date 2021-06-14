Scene on the Sound: Major terminal upgrade headed for Harbor Island
Monday, June 14, 2021
|Photo by Jan Hansen
Sunday morning, June 13, 2021 the Zhen Hua 36 sailed past by Shoreline with a load headed for a terminal upgrade in Seattle.
|Photo courtesy SSA Marine at Terminal 18 Harbor Island
Terminal 18 on Harbor Island is the largest container facility in the Pacific Northwest, with fully automated OCR (optical character recognition) and RFID (radio frequency identification) technology. The new cranes will double the capacity to handle cargo ships.
0 comments:
Post a Comment