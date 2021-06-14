Scene on the Sound: Major terminal upgrade headed for Harbor Island

Monday, June 14, 2021

Photo by Jan Hansen

Sunday morning, June 13, 2021 the Zhen Hua 36 sailed past by Shoreline with a load headed for a terminal upgrade in Seattle.

Photo courtesy SSA Marine at Terminal 18 Harbor Island

Terminal 18 on Harbor Island is the largest container facility in the Pacific Northwest, with fully automated OCR (optical character recognition) and RFID (radio frequency identification) technology. The new cranes will double the capacity to handle cargo ships.


Posted by DKH at 2:34 AM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the FeedBurner email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  