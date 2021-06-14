Local students earn degrees from George Fox University
Monday, June 14, 2021
NEWBERG, ORE. (June 11, 2021) - Local students were among the undergraduate, adult degree and graduate-level students who received diplomas from George Fox University in the spring of 2021.
HOMETOWN; NAME, DEGREE
Shoreline
- Kai Fouts, bachelor of arts in management and organizational leadership
- Jerren Johnson, bachelor of arts in English
George Fox University is ranked by Forbes among the top Christian universities in the country and is a Christian college classified by U.S. News and World Report as a "Best National University." More than 4,000 students attend classes on the university's campus in Newberg, Ore., and at teaching centers in Portland, Salem and Redmond, Ore. George Fox offers more than 60 undergraduate academic programs, degree-completion programs for working adults, seven seminary degrees, and 13 masters and doctoral degrees.
