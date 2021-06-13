Scam Alert: Seattle City Light will never call you to demand payment
Sunday, June 13, 2021
"Remember, we will never call, e-mail, or visit your home demanding immediate payment to avoid a shutoff.
"If someone calls you demanding payment, rather than seeking to work with you to establish a payment plan, that person is a scammer.
"If you get a call like this, hang up immediately.
"If you have received a call like this, please submit a scam report on our website: http://citylight.seattle.gov/scam "
