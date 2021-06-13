City to share information on options for parks, recreational facilities, sidewalks, walkways, and bicycle connections throughout Lake Forest Park

Blue Heron Park photo by Mary Jo Heller

The City of Lake Forest Park will hold community sessions June 29 and June 30, 6-8pm on zoom to share information on options being considered for parks, recreational facilities, sidewalks, walkways, and bicycle connections throughout the City.





You will hear about potential projects and funding options including:

Sidewalk and walkway projects that improve safety and connections throughout the City, which were rated highest by residents during the previous Safe Streets project community discussions (particularly walkways for our 3 elementary schools).

Improvements and recreation facilities at existing parks, including projects identified with community input that are in the City’s recent Parks, Recreation, Open Space, and Trails Plan.

A public process resulting in the development of a Master Plan, identifying future improvements and recreational facilities at our new lakefront park just north of Lyon Creek Park.



Tuesday, June 29, 6:00 – 8:00 p.m., or

Wednesday, June 30, 6:00 - 8:00 p.m.

The Zoom link will be sent via a City Newsflash the week of June 21.



Save your preferred date:













"We want to hear from you and your neighbors! Please come and share your feedback at one of two scheduled community meetings. We’ll meet via Zoom Tuesday, June 29, and again Wednesday, June 30, from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m."The meetings will be webinar-style, with your feedback invited using an interactive online tool. Please have a second device such as a smartphone connected to the internet to use to share your comments."Choose the session that works best for you and invite a neighbor. Your input is important to help guide your City Administration and City Council as we plan for the next 5-10 years of community improvements and amenities."