Case updates June 11, 2021
Sunday, June 13, 2021
|Firefighters are running the Shoreline vax clinic
Mondays - Fridays, 7:30am - 6:00pm.
Walk in.
Moderna and Pfizer.
Age 12 and older.
The clinic is provided by a partnership between the University of Washington, Shoreline School District, Shoreline Fire, Northshore Fire, and Bothell Fire. Call 206-520-8700 for a guaranteed appointment or just walk in.
The state is offering incentives for vaccinated residents. See article. Check your voicemail - you have only 72 hours to respond. The Seattle Times published info on the process (here)
United States
King county
Seattle - population 744,995 (2018)
Shoreline - population 56,752 (2018)
Lake Forest Park - 13,569 (2018)
If you get a call saying you have won in the drawing, do not provide personal info over the phone. Call the lottery office 360-810-2888.
Case updates June 11, 2021
United States
- Total cases 33,272,062 - 12,021 in one day
- Total deaths 596,971 - 359 in one day
Washington state
- Total confirmed cases 408,503 - 561 new since yesterday
- Probable (additional) cases 35,663 -151 new since yesterday
- Total hospitalizations 24,795 - 33 since yesterday
- Total deaths 5,815 - 0 new since yesterday
King county
- Total confirmed cases 106,348 - 94 new since yesterday
- Total hospitalizations 6,271 - 5 new since yesterday
- Total deaths 1,615 - 2 new since yesterday
Seattle - population 744,995 (2018)
- Total confirmed cases 25,184 - 31 new since yesterday
- Total hospitalizations 1,408 - -1 new since yesterday
- Total deaths 417 - -1 new since yesterday
Shoreline - population 56,752 (2018)
- Total confirmed cases 2,452 - 4 new since yesterday
- Total hospitalizations 205 - 0 new since yesterday
- Total deaths 101 - 0 new since yesterday
Lake Forest Park - 13,569 (2018)
- Total confirmed cases 325 - 0 new since yesterday
- Total hospitalizations 17 - 0 new since yesterday
- Total deaths 4 - 0 new since yesterday
