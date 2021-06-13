Case updates June 11, 2021

Sunday, June 13, 2021

Firefighters are running the Shoreline vax clinic
The UW Med North King County (fire department) vaccination clinic is located at the Shoreline Center auditorium, north entrance, 

Mondays - Fridays, 7:30am - 6:00pm. 
Walk in.
Moderna and Pfizer.
Age 12 and older.

The clinic is provided by a partnership between the University of Washington, Shoreline School District, Shoreline Fire, Northshore Fire, and Bothell Fire. Call 206-520-8700 for a guaranteed appointment or just walk in.

The state is offering incentives for vaccinated residents. See article. Check your voicemail - you have only 72 hours to respond. The Seattle Times published info on the process (here)

If you get a call saying you have won in the drawing, do not provide personal info over the phone. Call the lottery office 360-810-2888. 


Case updates June 11, 2021


United States 
  • Total cases 33,272,062 - 12,021 in one day
  • Total deaths 596,971 - 359 in one day

Washington state 
  • Total confirmed cases 408,503 - 561 new since yesterday
  • Probable (additional) cases 35,663 -151 new since yesterday
  • Total hospitalizations 24,795 - 33 since yesterday
  • Total deaths 5,815 - 0 new since yesterday

King county  
  • Total confirmed cases 106,348 - 94 new since yesterday   
  • Total hospitalizations 6,271 - 5 new since yesterday  
  • Total deaths 1,615 - 2 new since yesterday

Seattle - population 744,995 (2018) 
  • Total confirmed cases 25,184 -  31 new since yesterday
  • Total hospitalizations 1,408 -   -1 new since yesterday
  • Total deaths 417 -  -1 new since yesterday

Shoreline - population 56,752 (2018) 
  • Total confirmed cases 2,452 -  4 new since yesterday
  • Total hospitalizations 205 - 0 new since yesterday
  • Total deaths 101 - 0 new since yesterday

Lake Forest Park - 13,569 (2018) 
  • Total confirmed cases 325 -   0 new since yesterday
  • Total hospitalizations 17 - 0 new since yesterday
  • Total deaths 4 - 0 new since yesterday

Posted by DKH at 4:43 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the FeedBurner email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  