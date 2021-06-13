Mass Casualty Incident Training at Shoreline Community College June 10, 11, 14, 2021

Story and photos by Steven H. Robinson

The training scenario is that a kiln exploded in the Arts Building on campus. 20 "victims" are injured with different levels of trauma. Responders have to search for victims in a damaged, crowded building, without knowing how many people were in the building during the explosion.





Some training scenarios use volunteer victims but this one is using dummies. Each victim has to be property assessed, given appropriate treatment at the scene, and removed to waiting transport.







The coordinated training includes Shoreline Community College Security Department, the fire departments, and AMR personnel and equipment.





