Mass Casualty Incident Training at Shoreline Community College June 10, 11, 14, 2021

Sunday, June 13, 2021


Story and photos by Steven H. Robinson

Fire Departments from North King County (Shoreline, Northshore, Bothell and Woodinville Fire Departments) are conducting Mass Casualty Incident Training at Shoreline Community College June 10, 11, 14, 2021.


The training scenario is that a kiln exploded in the Arts Building on campus. 20 "victims" are injured with different levels of trauma. Responders have to search for victims in a damaged, crowded building, without knowing how many people were in the building during the explosion.


Some training scenarios use volunteer victims but this one is using dummies. Each victim has to be property assessed, given appropriate treatment at the scene, and removed to waiting transport.


The coordinated training includes Shoreline Community College Security Department, the fire departments, and AMR personnel and equipment.


Posted by DKH at 5:03 AM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the FeedBurner email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  