Sample a Continuing Education Class at No Cost - Open Writer's Workshop at Shoreline Community College

Location: Online via ZoomThere is no cost for this event, but seats are limited. Register today using this link or contact continuing-ed@shoreline.edu for more information.





This Zoom session will provide an introduction to the longer workshop and offer some basic tools for sharing and receiving feedback on a variety of writing projects. Participation is encouraged!Date: 6/15/21 (Tuesday)Time: 6:00 - 7:00pm