Sample a Continuing Education Class at No Cost - Open Writer's Workshop at Shoreline Community College

Tuesday, June 8, 2021

Join author and educator Dean Wells for a free one-hour "snapshot" or teaser of Open Writer's Workshop, a summer class offered by Continuing Education at Shoreline Community College.

This Zoom session will provide an introduction to the longer workshop and offer some basic tools for sharing and receiving feedback on a variety of writing projects. Participation is encouraged!

Date: 6/15/21 (Tuesday)
Time: 6:00 - 7:00pm 
Location: Online via Zoom

There is no cost for this event, but seats are limited. Register today using this link or contact continuing-ed@shoreline.edu for more information.



