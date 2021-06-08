Center for Human Services virtual auction this week

Tuesday, June 8, 2021


It is auction week for Center for Human Services. 

The silent auction is open now and runs all week. 

The event and live auction begin Thursday at 7:00pm. Door prizes for registered attendees will be drawn approximately every 15 minutes during the event. 

Last year was CHS’s 50th anniversary but the annual auction was cancelled due to the pandemic. This event is your opportunity to  participate in the 50 (plus one) celebration.

The silent and live auctions are all filled with intriguing items and the event promises to be great fun. 

 
The mission of Center for Human Services is to strengthen the community through counseling, education, and support to children, youth, adults, and families.



Posted by DKH at 3:26 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the FeedBurner email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  