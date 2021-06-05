Rob Petschl hired for second go around with Shorewood Football

Rob Petschl accepting the 2014 Rotary Cup

Photo courtesy Shoreline Schools Shorewood High School and the Shoreline School District are pleased to announce Rob Petschl as their new Varsity Head Football Coach.





Petschl replaces Brandon Torrey who resigned after six years as Head Coach. Shorewood is two years removed from a round of 32 postseason appearance under Coach Torrey's leadership. We are grateful for his time and effort.





Coach Petschl is no stranger to Shorewood, the Shoreline School District and the WESCO Conference. All said, in Petschl’s 26-years of coaching football, 16 of those have been within the Shoreline School District. Most recently Petschl served as the Defensive Coordinator across town at Shorecrest.



We are excited to have someone with Rob’s credentials and coaching experience. We know what we get with Rob, and we are confident he checks all the boxes to get Shorewood to a competitive level within WESCO and District 1.





He came into the interview process with a plan and an excitement to be the leader of the Shorewood Football Program. In addition, Rob is well connected with the area football community and we feel this will be an asset as he builds this program. We look forward to another run with Rob as our Head Coach at Shorewood.











This will be Petschl’s second go around as the Shorewood Head Coach. Coach Petschl previously was at the helm from 2010-2015 where the team saw consistent growth through those five years.