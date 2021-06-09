Registration open for Hopelink’s spring/summer quarter “English for Work Online” classes
Wednesday, June 9, 2021
This FREE one-quarter course helps people improve their English language skills to prepare for employment in the USA. Students identify their skills and strengths, learn about searching for a job, practice writing a resume and interviewing, and practicing speaking, listening, reading, and writing.
Every quarter, we have students who find jobs even before classes end. Hopelink volunteers have helped place many students in jobs around the Seattle area.
Spring/Summer 2021 Schedule
• May 3 and 4: Group orientations via Zoom (required)
• Week of May 10: One-on-one phone appointments to complete registration paperwork (required)
• May 17-August 5: Online classes
Online Class Information
• Twice a week, students participate in 2-hour online classes led by a teacher.
• Morning and evening classes are available.
• Students complete 3 to 5 hours of online homework per week.
• Outside of class, students receive one-on-one employment-related support from trained volunteer advisers, either online or by phone.
Register for Orientation:
Clients can register online for orientation HERE or by leaving a voicemail at 425-250-3007.
Note: Attending orientation does not guarantee a spot in class. We want to make sure that the program is right for each person. This class is best for students whose English skills are intermediate-level or higher, and if a client does not want to get a job, there are other classes in the community that will be a better fit. Please ask us for recommendations!
Comment from a winter quarter student
“I have never seen this kind of well-made strategy lesson for job seekers. With your class, I feel much more prepared and confident to go to the next steps.”
Eligibility
To enroll in English for Work Online, students must:
- plan to get a job in the U.S. or enroll in job training/college to prepare to get a job (within the next 6 months)
- be able to participate in online classes and complete online homework
- complete an online group orientation and one-on-one phone appointment with a teacher
- be 18 years or older
- not have a B, F, J, or M visa
- live near a Hopelink Center (for example, in Shoreline, Bothell, Kenmore, Kirkland, Bellevue, Redmond, or surrounding cities)
