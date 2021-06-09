Book review by Aarene Storms: Nubia



Nubia has always been special. She's strong. (She pushed over a tree to rescue a kitty when she was just a little kid). She's smart. Her moms have taught her how to fight, and how to avoid a fight.





In fact, she has exactly the same powers as Wonder Woman...except that Nubia is Black. And when Nubia helps foil a robbery (by throwing an ATM at the bad guy!), she ends up in handcuffs!



Set firmly in 2020, this new superhero series offers everything a comic should have: an action-packed story, great artwork, sympathetic backstory for the main character(s), social commentary, and a promise of more stories to come.



Read it, share it, join me in waiting for the next issue!



Content alerts: violence, racism, bullying, social activism, excellent friendships, great parenting, diversity and epic gayness. Highly recommended for ages 12 to adult.



Aarene Storms is a librarian who reads and reviews books for all ages. She can be reached at Content alerts: violence, racism, bullying, social activism, excellent friendships, great parenting, diversity and epic gayness. Highly recommended for ages 12 to adult.Aarene Storms is a librarian who reads and reviews books for all ages. She can be reached at aarenex@haikufarm.net











