Book review by Aarene Storms: Nubia

Wednesday, June 9, 2021

Nubia by L.L. McKinney (graphic novel)

Nubia has always been special. She's strong. (She pushed over a tree to rescue a kitty when she was just a little kid). She's smart. Her moms have taught her how to fight, and how to avoid a fight. 

In fact, she has exactly the same powers as Wonder Woman...except that Nubia is Black. And when Nubia helps foil a robbery (by throwing an ATM at the bad guy!), she ends up in handcuffs!

Set firmly in 2020, this new superhero series offers everything a comic should have: an action-packed story, great artwork, sympathetic backstory for the main character(s), social commentary, and a promise of more stories to come.

Read it, share it, join me in waiting for the next issue!

Content alerts: violence, racism, bullying, social activism, excellent friendships, great parenting, diversity and epic gayness. Highly recommended for ages 12 to adult.

Aarene Storms is a librarian who reads and reviews books for all ages. She can be reached at aarenex@haikufarm.net



