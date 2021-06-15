Race Unity Day Walk in Shoreline
Tuesday, June 15, 2021
|Race Unity Walk at Paramount School Park
Photo courtesy Baháʼís of Shoreline
Race Unity Day has been celebrated in the United States on the second Sunday in June since 1957. This year the Baháʼís of Shoreline sponsored a masked and/or socially distanced “Race Unity Walk” in Paramount School Park to honor Race Unity Day.
|Laura Silver of Edmonds promotes race unity
Photo courtesy Baháʼís of Shoreline
On Sunday afternoon, June 13, 2021, despite the rainy weather dampening participation, Baháʼís from Shoreline, Lake Forest Park, Edmonds, Seattle, Kenmore, and Sammamish gathered for a show of racial unity by walking several rounds around Paramount School Park.
|Some of the participants pose for a group photo
Photo courtesy Baháʼís of Shoreline
Participants in the walk wore shirts with the sayings “There is no room in my heart for prejudice” (Baháʼí), “World Citizen”, “Unity in Diversity” and “Everyone has a role in social change” (Black Coffee Northwest).
|Raven Saint Reeves reads his poetry
Photo courtesy Baháʼís of Shoreline
A highlight of the day’s tribute to race unity was the presentation of original works by Seattle poet, Raven Saint Reeves. Mr. Saint Reeves has been creating original poetry for years, and regaled the group with several of his new pieces. It was an honor to have him join in this year’s celebration of Race Unity Day.
