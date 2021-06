Race Unity Day Walk in Shoreline

Participants in the walk wore shirts with the sayings “There is no room in my heart for prejudice” (Baháʼí), “World Citizen”, “Unity in Diversity” and “Everyone has a role in social change” (Black Coffee Northwest).





Raven Saint Reeves reads his poetry

Photo courtesy Baháʼís of Shoreline



A highlight of the day's tribute to race unity was the presentation of original works by Seattle poet, Raven Saint Reeves. Mr. Saint Reeves has been creating original poetry for years, and regaled the group with several of his new pieces. It was an honor to have him join in this year's celebration of Race Unity Day.