Echo Lake Neighborhood meeting this evening will focus on development and traffic in the neighborhood





Speakers are Planning Director Rachael Markel, and Public Works Senior Planner Nora Daley-Peng with City Traffic Engineer Kendra Dedinsky.



The building boom in the Echo Lake Neighborhood has brought some unintended consequences, such as the proliferation of Recology bins where 7 -12 unit townhouses have replaced single family homes.



Our speakers will focus on development and traffic in the Echo Lake neighborhood, including 185th and the 185th station area.





Email ELNABoard@gmail.com for the zoom link and specify your neighborhood / address.













Tuesday, June 15, 2021, 7-9pm on zoom