Echo Lake Neighborhood meeting this evening will focus on development and traffic in the neighborhood

Tuesday, June 15, 2021

Photo from Echo Lake resident
“Focus on Echo Lake Neighborhood"
Tuesday, June 15, 2021, 7-9pm on zoom

Speakers are Planning Director Rachael Markel, and Public Works Senior Planner Nora Daley-Peng with City Traffic Engineer Kendra Dedinsky.

The building boom in the Echo Lake Neighborhood has brought some unintended consequences, such as the proliferation of Recology bins where 7 -12 unit townhouses have replaced single family homes.

Our speakers will focus on development and traffic in the Echo Lake neighborhood, including 185th and the 185th station area.

Email ELNABoard@gmail.com for the zoom link and specify your neighborhood / address.



