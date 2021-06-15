Lake Forest Park needs more people for Wednesday's focus group on park and sidewalk projects
Tuesday, June 15, 2021
Call for More Focus Group Members for Wednesday, June 16 , 2021 – City of LFP Park and Sidewalk Projects
This is a call for volunteers to join a Zoom discussion about the City of Lake Forest Park’s park and sidewalk projects this Wednesday, June 16, 5:30-6:30pm.
We have room for a few more city residents to participate in an interactive research session.
Share your interest in volunteering by emailing your responses to the following questions to the City by 4:00pm on Tuesday, June 15:
Share your interest in volunteering by emailing your responses to the following questions to the City by 4:00pm on Tuesday, June 15:
- What is the grade school nearest you?
- How long have you been a resident of Lake Forest Park?
- How many people are in your household?
0 comments:
Post a Comment