Lake Forest Park needs more people for Wednesday's focus group on park and sidewalk projects

Call for More Focus Group Members for Wednesday, June 16 , 2021 – City of LFP Park and Sidewalk Projects

This is a call for volunteers to join a Zoom discussion about the City of Lake Forest Park’s park and sidewalk projects this Wednesday, June 16, 5:30-6:30pm.

What is the grade school nearest you?

How long have you been a resident of Lake Forest Park?

How many people are in your household?

We have room for a few more city residents to participate in an interactive research session.Share your interest in volunteering by emailing your responses to the following questions to the City by 4:00pm on Tuesday, June 15:The City will then reach out to respondents with additional information prior to the Zoom discussion