Lake Forest Park needs more people for Wednesday's focus group on park and sidewalk projects

Tuesday, June 15, 2021

Lake Forest Park Elementary
Call for More Focus Group Members for Wednesday, June 16 , 2021 – City of LFP Park and Sidewalk Projects

This is a call for volunteers to join a Zoom discussion about the City of Lake Forest Park’s park and sidewalk projects this Wednesday, June 16, 5:30-6:30pm. 

We have room for a few more city residents to participate in an interactive research session.

Share your interest in volunteering by emailing your responses to the following questions to the City by 4:00pm on Tuesday, June 15:
  • What is the grade school nearest you?
  • How long have you been a resident of Lake Forest Park?
  • How many people are in your household?
The City will then reach out to respondents with additional information prior to the Zoom discussion


Posted by DKH at 12:08 AM
Tags: , ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the FeedBurner email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  