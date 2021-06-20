Poison Control Center presentation: Beyond Opioids - Other Drugs of Concern

Sunday, June 20, 2021


Wednesday, June 23, 2021 from 6-7:30pm - virtual event presented by the Washington Poison Center

The opioid epidemic and opioid/opiate drugs receive significant press, and are great cause for concern. There are many other drugs, however, that are frequently misused and can result in harm. 

Join two Washington Poison Center pharmacists as they cover the common “drugs of abuse” they respond to in our Poison Helpline call center. 

Discuss over-the-counter medications, stimulants, cold/cough preparations, kratom and more, as well as the common scenarios the call center encounters with these substances. 

Bring your questions, and leave with increased awareness of various drugs of concern and the strategies to prevent or reduce harm from them.

Please register, https://zoom.us/meeting/register/tJApc--upj0uGNfFP2UY1QcX2X7VwQAjeqT2



Posted by DKH at 3:57 AM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the FeedBurner email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  