Poison Control Center presentation: Beyond Opioids - Other Drugs of Concern

Beyond Opioids: Other Drugs of Concern





Join two Washington Poison Center pharmacists as they cover the common “drugs of abuse” they respond to in our Poison Helpline call center.





Discuss over-the-counter medications, stimulants, cold/cough preparations, kratom and more, as well as the common scenarios the call center encounters with these substances.









Please register,







Bring your questions, and leave with increased awareness of various drugs of concern and the strategies to prevent or reduce harm from them. Please register, https://zoom.us/meeting/register/tJApc--upj0uGNfFP2UY1QcX2X7VwQAjeqT2

Wednesday, June 23, 2021 from 6-7:30pm - virtual event presented by the Washington Poison CenterThe opioid epidemic and opioid/opiate drugs receive significant press, and are great cause for concern. There are many other drugs, however, that are frequently misused and can result in harm.