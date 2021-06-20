Classifieds: Shoreline Fire Commissioners' meeting June 23, 2021
Sunday, June 20, 2021
SPECIAL MEETING NOTICE
As required by RCW 42.30, the Open Public Meetings Act, NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Board of Commissioners of Shoreline Fire Department will hold a special meeting at the date, time and place specified below.
The special meeting will be called to order and immediately adjourn to executive session (not open to the public) at 8:30 a.m. for approximately 1-hour, with no decision expected. The purpose of the meeting is to discuss employee performance (RCW 42.30.110(1)(g)).
DATE: Wednesday, June 23, 2021
TIME: 8:30am
LOCATION: Shoreline Fire Department – Upper Conference Room, 17525 Aurora Ave N, Shoreline, WA 98133
Notice posted by: Beatriz Goldsmith, Executive Assistant, January 18, 2021
