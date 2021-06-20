Kenmore residents speak about racism experienced in the community in virtual session open to all





Have you noticed racism here in our Kenmore neighborhood?





On Saturday June 26, 2021, 10am - 11:30am there is an opportunity to hear directly from Kenmore neighbors of color about the racism they have experienced and witnessed.





Then, on Saturday, July 10, 10am - 11:30am we all gather again to brainstorm solutions.





Many white residents believe that our town is largely free from such harmful incidents, but we are not the targets. We don’t have to double check our tail lights before we drive or make sure we have our receipt before we walk out of the store. We don’t have to be concerned about being harassed or attacked on a walk in our own neighborhood.

BIPOC folks are all too aware of the racism that exists in Kenmore. When they take the courage to speak out, we can listen without judgment or discounting or minimizing their lived experiences.

Let’s make our neighborhoods safe for everyone… through listening and acting, together.















