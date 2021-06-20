Adventures of an icebreaker: Sea trials

Adjusting the keeper turnbuckles on the starboard hook.

Photos by Deborah Heldt Cordone, AUXPA1





The USCGC Healy first came to our attention when Jan Hansen photographed it overnighting off our section of the Puget Sound. She discovered the Healy's Facebook page. We contacted them and received permission to publish their photos and tell their story.









Previously, the Healy tested their new engine and practiced refueling. Now on to sea trials.









"During the recent Sea Trials, deck crew and damage control had the opportunity to perform several anchoring evolutions in preparation for Healy’s northern voyage.





"A successful anchoring evolution is dependent on several factors including environmental conditions, depth of water and other considerations.





"Anchoring is a dynamic and fluid evolution and safety always comes first."









We live on Puget Sound - but they live in Puget Sound. When the ship is considered seaworthy, they will be off to the Arctic. And we'll be with them.











