Looking over the fence: 148th Light Rail Station construction











But the supports for the light rail tracks are visible almost the entire length of Shoreline. Some are finished and some are the wooden forms for the concrete.









The track by the 148th station dramatically goes right over the top of the 145th freeway overpass. There will be trains going right over our heads.







The parking garage is well underway.





The 148th station is built on the site of a small park and ride between the freeway and 5th NE. It extended several blocks north.













Story by Diane Hettrick All photographs by Steven H. Robinson





If you drive at night, be prepared for closures around station areas and access roads the length of the construction. Most work is performed from 10pn to 4:30am

It's hard - not to mention dangerous - to get a good look at the Lynnwood Link construction as you travel I-5. Mostly the view is of a barren construction zone, miles long.