Northgate pedestrian bridge installation continues this weekend

Aerial photography by Jared Solano









The humped section --- white with orange mesh fencing around it just left of the top center in the picture -- was placed over the freeway late Saturday night and into Sunday morning.





The second section of the bridge (the larger, more elaborate structure left of the just-placed section) is scheduled to be put in place over the southbound lanes this coming weekend.





In the foreground is the completed -- but not open yet -- Northgate Link Light Rail station which opens for service in early October.





First section of Northgate pedestrian bridge being installed

Photo courtesy SDOT





The new bridge from west of the freeway at North Seattle College to the light rail station may be one of two new pedestrian/bike bridges over I-5 if the city of Shoreline’s efforts to obtain funds for a 148th Street non-motorized bridge are successful. ( see the project website



Work will begin at 11:59pm on Saturday, June 19, 2021 and continue into Sunday morning until 4:30am.



The remaining span has been assembled in the median of I-5 and will be moved into place using self-propelled transporters and cranes.







