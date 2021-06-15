This Saturday’s Shoreline Walk rescheduled to July 31st









Saturday, July 31st, 2021,10:00am [RESCHEDULED TO JULY 31ST]



Twin Ponds and Parkwood Neighborhood Walk



A nice morning stroll around Twin Ponds Park with an extra loop around Parkwood School. This walk includes discussions about the local flora and fauna.

All participants are required to wear masks and maintain social distancing.

Walk is approximately 2.5 miles / 2 hours

Walk Rating: Easy

Meet at: Twin Ponds Park, 14915 1st Avenue NE (Parking lot on 1st by Community Gardens)

Walk Leader: Ray



For more information on Shoreline Walks, visit www.shorelinewa.gov/shorelinewalks or call Recreation Specialist, Marianne Johnson at 206-801-2638.

The walk has been rescheduled and will now take place on Saturday, July 31, 2021 at 10:00am in the same location.The free group walk is part of the City of Shoreline’s “Shoreline Walks” community walking program helping Shoreline adults stay active, meet new people (or connect with old friends) and feel safer and more confident exploring our city by foot. No need to sign up, just show up with your walking shoes (and your face covering).