Brain Boost: Energize and Protect Your Brain with Food! - Wednesday on zoom

Tuesday, June 15, 2021

SHORELINE /LAKE FOREST PARK SENIOR CENTER

Christy Goff

WEDNESDAY JUNE 16, 2021 ZOOM TELE CAFÉ

Wednesdays 2:00-2:45pm

Mtg ID 859 8484 8513 password senior2021

As part of our Health Awareness month featuring Alzheimer’s and Brain Health we are happy to present Brain Boost: Energize and Protect Your Brain with Food! with guest Christy Goff, MS, RDN, CD Registered Dietitian Nutritionist at Pacific Medical Centers Living Well Alliance

Ever wonder what you can do to prevent memory decline as you age? In this ZOOM session, learn how to energize and protect your brain with your food choices and to optimize your lifestyle to retain your memory for the future.

Sign onto ZOOM for free using the Mtg ID and password for an informative hour complete with time for your questions with answers from Christy.



Posted by DKH at 3:17 AM
Tags: , ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the FeedBurner email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  