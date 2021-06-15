Brain Boost: Energize and Protect Your Brain with Food! - Wednesday on zoom

SHORELINE /LAKE FOREST PARK SENIOR CENTER





Christy Goff





WEDNESDAY JUNE 16, 2021 ZOOM TELE CAFÉ





Wednesdays 2:00-2:45pm





Mtg ID 859 8484 8513 password senior2021

Join Zoom Meeting https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85984848513?pwd=QlJjOWhWZVFJSFJCcDZPdDR3NzVPZz09













As part of our Health Awareness month featuring Alzheimer’s and Brain Health we are happy to present Brain Boost: Energize and Protect Your Brain with Food! with guest Christy Goff, MS, RDN, CD Registered Dietitian Nutritionist at Pacific Medical Centers Living Well AllianceEver wonder what you can do to prevent memory decline as you age? In this ZOOM session, learn how to energize and protect your brain with your food choices and to optimize your lifestyle to retain your memory for the future.Sign onto ZOOM for free using the Mtg ID and password for an informative hour complete with time for your questions with answers from Christy.