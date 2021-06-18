Meridian Park and Shorewood FREE Summer Meal Sites for Youth
Friday, June 18, 2021
17077 Meridian Ave N) and Shorewood High School (17300 Fremont Ave N) will each host FREE meal pickups for ALL youth 18 and younger.
Youth receiving meals DO NOT need to be Shoreline students or residents.
From July 6-30, 2021 and August 2-27 meals can be picked up Monday-Friday from 12:00-12:30pm at Shorewood or 12:15-12:45pm at Meridian Park.
Each meal will consist of a breakfast and lunch. Our district will host the free meal pick-ups at those schools from July 6-30 and the Hunger Intervention Program will host the meal pick-ups from the same locations from August 2-27.
You can find more information and other local meal sites on our FREE Summer Meals webpage.
Additional FREE Summer Meal sites operated by organizations in our area can also be found at
www.fns.usda.gov/meals4kids or by calling 1-866-348-6479 or texting "food" or "comida" to 877-877.
