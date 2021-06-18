Meridian Park and Shorewood FREE Summer Meal Sites for Youth





Youth receiving meals DO NOT need to be Shoreline students or residents.



From July 6-30, 2021 and August 2-27 meals can be picked up Monday-Friday from 12:00-12:30pm at Shorewood or 12:15-12:45pm at Meridian Park.





Each meal will consist of a breakfast and lunch. Our district will host the free meal pick-ups at those schools from July 6-30 and the Hunger Intervention Program will host the meal pick-ups from the same locations from August 2-27.



