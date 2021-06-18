Lake Forest Park passport services to resume on Thursday, July 8, 2021

Lake Forest Park City Hall will resume offering passport services on Thursday, July 8, 2021.





In a change from previous practice, passport applicants are now required to make an appointment.





Passport Services hours are Monday, Thursday, and Friday, from 12:00 to 4:00pm, and Saturday, 10:00am to 3:00pm.



Masks are required when inside City Hall and the City follows current CDC COVID-19 guidelines.



Applicants will need to sign up online or call City Hall at 206-368-5440 to schedule an appointment.



