Lake Forest Park passport services to resume on Thursday, July 8, 2021

Friday, June 18, 2021

Lake Forest Park City Hall will resume offering passport services on Thursday, July 8, 2021. 

In a change from previous practice, passport applicants are now required to make an appointment.

Passport Services hours are Monday, Thursday, and Friday, from 12:00 to 4:00pm, and Saturday, 10:00am to 3:00pm.

Masks are required when inside City Hall and the City follows current CDC COVID-19 guidelines.

Applicants will need to sign up online or call City Hall at 206-368-5440 to schedule an appointment.

Information about how to sign up is on the City’s Passport Services webpage. We will begin scheduling July appointments on Monday, June 21, 2021. Since the REAL ID Act requirements have been postponed to May 2023, it is not necessary to rush to get a passport or passport card if you are flying domestically.

Also available on the Passport Services webpages are the documents needed to apply for a passport, fee information and forms of payment accepted, and frequently asked questions.

Regular processing time currently takes up to 18 weeks from the date of application. Expedited processing (for an additional fee) currently takes up to 10 weeks from the date of application.



