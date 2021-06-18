Hillwood Soccer accepting registrations for fall for kids 5 to 18 years old

Friday, June 18, 2021

Do you love kicking a ball around? 

Hillwood Soccer Club in Shoreline is now accepting registrations for fall soccer season. 

The practices are once or twice a week starting in mid-August. The Season begins in early September and ends late October or early November.

The site is currently open for registration. The registration fee is $90 for micro-soccer, U6 to U9 (U stands for under the age of) or ages 5 to 8. 

For children 9 years or older by July 31, 2021 U9 and above, the fee is $140. For proof of age a photocopy of a certified birth certificate (no hospital certificates) or a current passport is required at registration.

REGISTER ONLINE AT:  hillwoodsoccerclub@hillwoodsoccer.com  

Hillwood Soccer Club is a non-profit, volunteer organization dedicated to providing a safe and positive environment for boys and girls to learn the game of soccer and sportsmanship. 

Anyone who enjoys soccer is welcome to assist the team and the club. All parents are encouraged to help on their child's team. We are affiliated with the Seattle Youth Soccer Association (www.sysa.org) and Washington State Youth Soccer Association (www.washingtonyouthsoccer.com).

For more information visit our website: www.hillwoodsoccer.com
 


