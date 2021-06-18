Wildfire season is coming — get smoke ready!
Friday, June 18, 2021
|Smoke filtered sun. Photo by Carl Dinse
By Public Health Insider
Wildfire activity and weather patterns vary from year to year, making it a challenge to predict the likelihood of experiencing wildfire smoke events in any given year.
However, for three of the past four years, wildfire smoke in our region has exposed people to unhealthy levels of particulate air pollution for prolonged periods of time.
That is why Public Health is encouraging all residents to prepare now and be Smoke Ready.
Read more of this post
Read more of this post
0 comments:
Post a Comment