Wildfire season is coming — get smoke ready!

Friday, June 18, 2021

Smoke filtered sun. Photo by Carl Dinse

By Public Health Insider

Wildfire activity and weather patterns vary from year to year, making it a challenge to predict the likelihood of experiencing wildfire smoke events in any given year. 

However, for three of the past four years, wildfire smoke in our region has exposed people to unhealthy levels of particulate air pollution for prolonged periods of time. 

That is why Public Health is encouraging all residents to prepare now and be Smoke Ready.

