Wildfire season is coming — get smoke ready!

Smoke filtered sun. Photo by Carl Dinse









However, for three of the past four years, wildfire smoke in our region has exposed people to unhealthy levels of particulate air pollution for prolonged periods of time.









Read more of this post

That is why Public Health is encouraging all residents to prepare now and be Smoke Ready.













By Public Health Insider Wildfire activity and weather patterns vary from year to year, making it a challenge to predict the likelihood of experiencing wildfire smoke events in any given year.