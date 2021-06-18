Today is the deadline to submit application to be a City of Shoreline Community Climate Advisor

The City of Shoreline is updating our 2013 Climate Action Plan (CAP) to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and create a healthier and more equitable community.





We are looking to hire 6-10 Community Climate Advisors to guide the update process and ensure that solutions to climate change benefit everyone in our community, especially people that are most likely to be impacted – often referred to as "frontline" communities.









What will Advisors do?



Advisors will form a limited term (approximately one year) workgroup to guide development of an updated CAP. We are looking for Advisors to:

Provide guidance on what our community engagement process includes to ensure it offers equitable opportunities for frontline communities to provide input on the CAP.

Review and provide feedback on community engagement methods and materials.

Provide guidance on both content for the CAP and how we evaluate and prioritize potential strategies in the CAP to ensure frontline communities are prioritized.

Promote participation in the CAP update by attending community workshops and encouraging others to attend workshops/complete surveys.

Why are we hiring Advisors? Advisors should work or live in Shoreline; represent diverse backgrounds, experiences, and perspectives; and have connections to local organizations and/or resident or business groups.





Climate change impacts certain communities in a disproportionate manner, and lower-income residents, communities of color, and differently abled populations often have less capacity to respond and adapt to changing conditions.





Their voices are often the least heard even though they may be the most valuable ones to add because they are the most vulnerable to climate impacts.









Advisors will be compensated $50/hour – up to $1,200 max – for their time and must complete a W-9 to receive payment. To learn more and apply, visit The CAP update process will include many opportunities for broader community engagement, such as community surveys, workshops and targeted roundtables. This group of Advisors is really intended to provide guidance and input on how we administer that broader community engagement and to ensure we have a diverse set of voices and perspectives informing development of the CAP.Advisors will be compensated $50/hour – up to $1,200 max – for their time and must complete a W-9 to receive payment. To learn more and apply, visit www.shorelinewa.gov/climate





Applications are due by end of day, Friday, June 18, 2021.









