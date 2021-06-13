Local resident graduates from Dickinson College

Sunday, June 13, 2021


CARLISLE, Pa. (June 11, 2021) 

Bisrat Berhe, daughter of Samson Amaha and Eseye Moges of Seattle, graduated cum laude from Dickinson College in May with a BA in international business and management. Other recognition included: dean's list. Berhe is a graduate of Oregon Episcopal School.

Dickinson is a nationally recognized liberal-arts college chartered in 1783 in Carlisle, Pa. The highly selective college is home to 2,300 students from across the nation and around the world. Defining characteristics of a Dickinson education include a focus on global education―at home and abroad―and study of the environment and sustainability, which is integrated into the curriculum and the campus and exemplifies the college's commitment to providing an education for the common good. 



