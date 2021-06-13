King County Eviction Prevention and Rental Assistance Program opens for enrollment
Sunday, June 13, 2021
King County has started the next round of the Eviction Prevention and Rental Assistance Program (EPRAP). The program helps people experiencing financial hardship due to COVID-19 and are at risk of housing instability or homelessness.
The Tenant Pool is now open for individuals or households needing rental assistance. All tenants must qualify independently for assistance.
If you need rental assistance due to COVID-19 hardships, visit the King County Eviction Prevention and Rental Assistance Program webpage and apply.
Funds for EPRAP are an allocation of the Federal Coronavirus Response, American Rescue Plan and is expected to include funds from the Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act funds. Funding guidelines are established by the Department of Treasury and Washington State Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act.
0 comments:
Post a Comment