Local student on Dean's List at Goshen College

Sunday, June 13, 2021


GOSHEN, Indiana. - Goshen College recently recognized 173 undergraduate students for excellence in academics on the spring 2021 Dean's List.
 
The Dean's List includes students earning at least a 3.75 GPA, while completing at least 12 hours of coursework for a letter grade.

Saige Lind, a Sophomore Graphic Design major from Seattle, was recognized for academic excellence on the spring semester Dean's List at Goshen College. She is a graduate of Nathan Hale Sr High School.
 
Initiated in the fall of 1999, the Dean's List celebrates the achievement of Goshen College students who have met high academic standards and can motivate students preparing for graduate studies.
 


