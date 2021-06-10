LFP Rotary awards scholarships
Thursday, June 10, 2021
|Joanne Kirchner was one of nine students receiving scholarship from LFP Rotary
Photo courtesy Rotary Club of Lake Forest Park
Congratulations to the following Shorecrest High School scholarship recipients from the Rotary Club of Lake Forest Park.
Selection criteria included involvement in community service, “Service Above Self” essay, recommendations, and GPA.
These seniors and the colleges they are attending in the fall are:
- Audrey Brown Washington University at St. Louis
- Joanne Kirchner University of Portland (Pictured here)
- Audrey Hamm University of Washington
- Abigail Brittle Southern Methodist University
- Megan Rudberg University of Washington
- Talis Kroehler University of Southern California
- Oliver Lohrentz University of Washington
- Mollica Khou University of Washington
- Laura Van Reed College
