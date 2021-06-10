LFP Rotary awards scholarships

Joanne Kirchner was one of nine students receiving scholarship from LFP Rotary

Photo courtesy Rotary Club of Lake Forest Park





Congratulations to the following Shorecrest High School scholarship recipients from the Rotary Club of Lake Forest Park.

Selection criteria included involvement in community service, “Service Above Self” essay, recommendations, and GPA.







Audrey Brown Washington University at St. Louis

Joanne Kirchner University of Portland (Pictured here)

Audrey Hamm University of Washington

Abigail Brittle Southern Methodist University

Megan Rudberg University of Washington

Talis Kroehler University of Southern California

Oliver Lohrentz University of Washington

Mollica Khou University of Washington

Laura Van Reed College On June 16th, our scholarship recipients will be attending our Zoom meeting. Please mark your calendars, so you can help congratulate these students on their success and wish them well on their next chapters.



Contact robinleeroat@gmail.com to get the ZOOM link.












