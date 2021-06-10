Shoreline Community College’s newspaper, The Ebbtide, wins awards in Pacific northwest college journalism competition
Thursday, June 10, 2021
|Ebbtide staff
Shoreline Community College’s newspaper, The Ebbtide, has garnered four awards and one honorable mention at the 2021 Pacific Northwest Association of Journalism Educators (PNAJE) contest.
This year, the organization received 262 submissions from two-year and four-year schools across Oregon, Washington, Idaho, Alaska and Montana. The institutions competed for what PNAJE refers to as “the best in college journalism.”
The Ebbtide took home second prize for Best Website; the most prominent category a publication can place in.
Editor-in-Chief Nova Clark won a third place award in the Review category for her critique of Amazon Studios’ sci-fi nostalgia flick “The Vast of Night.”
Copy Editor Emma Dortsch placed third in the category of Individual Column / Commentary for her opinion piece “How I Learned To Give Myself A Break.” For her animation that accompanied the article, Visuals Editor Erin Krogh won first place in the category of Photo Illustration / Graphics.
In the category of Headlines, Staff Writer Eve Westmoreland received an honorable mention for her opinion piece “Europe’s ‘Super League’ After Super Profits.” The story was also her debut article as a member of The Ebbtide this quarter.
“I couldn’t be happier with the results,” Clark said. “I’m so proud of my staff and I hope this serves as an example what can be achieved with the right amount of passion.”
