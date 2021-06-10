Shoreline Community College’s newspaper, The Ebbtide, wins awards in Pacific northwest college journalism competition

“I couldn’t be happier with the results,” Clark said. “I’m so proud of my staff and I hope this serves as an example what can be achieved with the right amount of passion.”

This year, the organization received 262 submissions from two-year and four-year schools across Oregon, Washington, Idaho, Alaska and Montana. The institutions competed for what PNAJE refers to as “the best in college journalism.”; the most prominent category a publication can place in.in the Review category for her critique of Amazon Studios’ sci-fi nostalgia flick “The Vast of Night.”for her opinion piece “How I Learned To Give Myself A Break.” For her animation that accompanied the article, Visuals Editor Erin Krogh won first place in the category of Photo Illustration / Graphics.for her opinion piece “Europe’s ‘Super League’ After Super Profits.” The story was also her debut article as a member of The Ebbtide this quarter.