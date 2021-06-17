Free genealogy workshop - weekly on zoom

Thursday, June 17, 2021

Attention genealogists! 

Would you like to visit with others interested in this fascinating hobby and share facts and research stories plus learn possible solutions to your brick walls? 

Then join this North Seattle/South Snohomish area group offered by Sno-Isle Genealogical Society every Monday at 10am for one hr via zoom. 

Register for this free workshop session at https://genealworks.org/

We look forward to meeting you! For more info: 425-775-6267



