Shoreline Sports Foundation to hold a drive for school supplies this Saturday June 19

Thursday, June 17, 2021

Photo by Tim Gouw on Unsplash
Shoreline Sports Foundation is holding a drive Saturday to collect school supplies and self-care products for students who may not have access to these materials / items.

They are looking for school supplies such as notebooks, pens, pencils, etc. and self-care products such as face masks or beauty masks, bath bombs, etc.

The event will be held this Saturday, June 19, 2021 from 11am to 3pm in the parking lot of Black Coffee NW, 16743 Aurora Ave N, Shoreline, WA 98133. 

Volunteers are welcome to join them.



