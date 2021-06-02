Case updates May 31, 2021
Wednesday, June 2, 2021
|Firefighters preparing doses
Photo by Steven H. Robinson
Mondays - Fridays, 7:30am - 6:00pm; Saturdays 9:00am - 1:30pm. Both Moderna and Pfizer are offered at this site for anyone over the age of 12.
The clinic is provided by a partnership between the University of Washington, Shoreline School District, Shoreline Fire, Northshore Fire, and Bothell Fire. Call 206-520-8700 for a guaranteed appointment or walk in.
United States
- Total cases 33,093,238 - 3,738 in one day
- Total deaths 591,539 - 111 in one day
Washington state
- Total confirmed cases 402,536
- Probable (additional) cases 34,448
- Total hospitalizations 24,254
- Total deaths 5,789 - 24 new since yesterday
King county
- Total confirmed cases 105,215 - 111 new since yesterday
- Total hospitalizations 6,170 - 11 new since yesterday
- Total deaths 1,592 - 0 new since yesterday
Seattle - population 744,995 (2018)
- Total confirmed cases 24,954 - 24 new since yesterday
- Total hospitalizations 1,393 - 4 new since yesterday
- Total deaths 414 - 0 new since yesterday
Shoreline - population 56,752 (2018)
- Total confirmed cases 2,416 - 2 new since yesterday
- Total hospitalizations 201 - 0 new since yesterday
- Total deaths 101 - 0 new since yesterday
Lake Forest Park - 13,569 (2018)
- Total confirmed cases 324 - 0 new since yesterday
- Total hospitalizations 17 - 0 new since yesterday
- Total deaths 4 - 0 new since yesterday
