Firefighters preparing doses

Photo by Steven H. Robinson The UW Med North King County (fire department) vaccination clinic is located at the Shoreline Center, north entrance, 18560 1st Avenue NE The UW Med North King County (fire department) vaccination clinic is located at the Shoreline Center, north entrance, 18560 1st Avenue NE





Case updates May 31, 2021



United States

Total cases 33,093,238 - 3,738 in one day

Total deaths 591,539 - 111 in one day

Washington state Total confirmed cases 402,536

Probable (additional) cases 34,448

Total hospitalizations 24,254

Total deaths 5,789 - 24 new since yesterday

King county

Total confirmed cases 105,215 - 111 new since yesterday

Total hospitalizations 6,170 - 11 new since yesterday

Total deaths 1,592 - 0 new since yesterday

Seattle - population 744,995 (2018)

Total confirmed cases 24,954 - 24 new since yesterday

Total hospitalizations 1,393 - 4 new since yesterday

Total deaths 414 - 0 new since yesterday

Shoreline - population 56,752 (2018)

Total confirmed cases 2,416 - 2 new since yesterday

Total hospitalizations 201 - 0 new since yesterday

Total deaths 101 - 0 new since yesterday

Lake Forest Park - 13,569 (2018)

Total confirmed cases 324 - 0 new since yesterday

Total hospitalizations 17 - 0 new since yesterday

Total deaths 4 - 0 new since yesterday















Mondays - Fridays, 7:30am - 6:00pm; Saturdays 9:00am - 1:30pm. Both Moderna and Pfizer are offered at this site for anyone over the age of 12.The clinic is provided by a partnership between the University of Washington, Shoreline School District, Shoreline Fire, Northshore Fire, and Bothell Fire. Call 206-520-8700 for a guaranteed appointment or walk in.