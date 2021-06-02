Shoreline Walks: Briarcrest and Acacia Saturday



Shoreline Walks





Walk details



Stroll through Hamlin Park, Shorecrest, and South Woods Park. Take in the beautiful landscape of Acacia Memorial Park. On the way see three Shoreline schools: Shorecrest High School, Kellogg Middle School, and Briarcrest Elementary School.



Walk is approximately 3.2 miles / 2 hours and is rated moderately easy





Explore neighborhoods, parks and trails on some of the best walking routes in our City. Designed for adults ages 50+ but open to all ages and abilities, each walk is led by a Volunteer Walk Leader and all walks are free. No need to sign up, just show up at the meetup location and we'll take care of the rest! Friendly dogs on a leash are welcome to join.