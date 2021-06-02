Shoreline Walks: Briarcrest and Acacia Saturday

Wednesday, June 2, 2021

Acacia grounds Photo by Jerry Pickard


Shoreline Walks - Briarcrest and Acacia Walk
Saturday, June 5, 2021 from 10am to noon
Walk leader: Dan

Walk begins at Hamlin Park. Meet in the east parking lot at 25th NE and NE 160th

Shoreline Walks

Explore neighborhoods, parks and trails on some of the best walking routes in our City. Designed for adults ages 50+ but open to all ages and abilities, each walk is led by a Volunteer Walk Leader and all walks are free. No need to sign up, just show up at the meetup location and we'll take care of the rest! Friendly dogs on a leash are welcome to join.

Program participants are required to follow the current Covid-19 safety guidelines. To see current guidelines, visit www.shorelinewa.gov/covid

For a full list of walks visit www.ShorelineWA.gov/ShorelineWalks

Walk details

Stroll through Hamlin Park, Shorecrest, and South Woods Park. Take in the beautiful landscape of Acacia Memorial Park. On the way see three Shoreline schools: Shorecrest High School, Kellogg Middle School, and Briarcrest Elementary School.

Walk is approximately 3.2 miles / 2 hours and is rated moderately easy


