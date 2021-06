If you get a call saying you have won in the drawing, do not provide personal info over the phone. Call the lottery office 360-810-2888.





Case updates June 10, 2021



United States

Total cases 33,259,537 - 15,160 in one day

Total deaths 596,572 - 481 in one day

Washington state Total confirmed cases 407,942 - 539 new since yesterday

Probable (additional) cases 35,512 -100 new since yesterday

Total hospitalizations 24,762 - 32 since yesterday

Total deaths 5,815 - 12 new since yesterday

King county

Total confirmed cases 106,254 - 54 new since yesterday

Total hospitalizations 6,266 - 4 new since yesterday

Total deaths 1,613 - 1 new since yesterday

Seattle - population 744,995 (2018)

Total confirmed cases 25,153 - 4 new since yesterday

Total hospitalizations 1,408 - -1 new since yesterday

Total deaths 418 - -1 new since yesterday

Shoreline - population 56,752 (2018)

Total confirmed cases 2,448 - 1 new since yesterday

Total hospitalizations 205 - 1 new since yesterday

Total deaths 101 - 0 new since yesterday

Lake Forest Park - 13,569 (2018)

Total confirmed cases 325 - 1 new since yesterday

Total hospitalizations 17 - 0 new since yesterday

Total deaths 4 - 0 new since yesterday



The clinic is provided by a partnership between the University of Washington, Shoreline School District, Shoreline Fire, Northshore Fire, and Bothell Fire. Call 206-520-8700 for a guaranteed appointment or just walk in.The state is offering incentives for vaccinated residents. See article . Check your voicemail - you have only 72 hours to respond. The Seattle Times published info on the process ( here