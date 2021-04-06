Sno-Isle Genealogy Society Wednesday: using Google for genealogy

Tuesday, April 6, 2021

Lisa Louise Cooke
Sno-Isle Genealogical Society is opening its general meeting via zoom this Wednesday April 7, 2021 at 6:30pm with a program at 7pm. 

The webinar program is titled "Proven Methodology for Using Google for Genealogy" and will be presented by Lisa Louise Cooke, a professional genealogist. 

Registration is required to view this one hr program on the SIGS site at http://bit.ly?SIGSApril and is available up to 7pm. 

The genealogy research library is not open at this time but you may visit its website at info@snoislegen.org or leave a message at 425-775-6267.



Posted by DKH at 12:57 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the FeedBurner email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  