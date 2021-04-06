Sno-Isle Genealogy Society Wednesday: using Google for genealogy
Tuesday, April 6, 2021
|Lisa Louise Cooke
The webinar program is titled "Proven Methodology for Using Google for Genealogy" and will be presented by Lisa Louise Cooke, a professional genealogist.
Registration is required to view this one hr program on the SIGS site at http://bit.ly?SIGSApril and is available up to 7pm.
The genealogy research library is not open at this time but you may visit its website at info@snoislegen.org or leave a message at 425-775-6267.
