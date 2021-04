Sno-Isle Genealogy Society Wednesday: using Google for genealogy

Lisa Louise Cooke Sno-Isle Genealogical Society is opening its general meeting via zoom this Wednesday April 7, 2021 at 6:30pm with a program at 7pm. Sno-Isle Genealogical Society is opening its general meeting via zoom this Wednesday April 7, 2021 at 6:30pm with a program at 7pm.





The webinar program is titled "Proven Methodology for Using Google for Genealogy" and will be presented by Lisa Louise Cooke, a professional genealogist.





Registration is required to view this one hr program on the SIGS site at http://bit.ly?SIGSApril and is available up to 7pm.