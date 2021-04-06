Shoreline police interrupt bargain hunter at Sky Nursery

Thanks to the KCSO for this story

Gardening is a wonderful hobby that a variety of people enjoy. However, when your boyfriend is out stealing supplies for you, well that just takes the fun out of it.



On 03/31/2021 at 6:33 AM, Shoreline deputies were dispatched to a suspicious situation at a nursery located in the 18500 block of Aurora Avenue North. The 9-1-1 caller told dispatch that a male in a red Ford Ranger was currently loading bags of mulch into the bed of his truck. The problem? It was 6:30 in the morning and the nursery was closed.



When deputies pulled in to the parking lot, the suspect put both hands up in surrender. He was handcuffed without incident. Deputies noticed the man had covered his license plate with black duct tape to avoid detection.





Footprints between the truck and the mulch bags matched the tread on the suspect's boots.





After his arrest, the male told deputies that his "girlfriend is into gardening, and the prices online were too expensive." Wait, what?



The suspect was booked into the SCORE Jail (South Correctional Entity) for investigation of Theft in the 3rd degree, and charges have been forwarded to the Shoreline prosecutor's office.