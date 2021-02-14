The lights are on in Shoreline and Lake Forest Park

Sunday, February 14, 2021

This was the status when the power first went out

The two households by Shoreline Community College who lost power Friday night had their power restored after a short time.

A few hours later, progress was being made

On Saturday an outage in the afternoon left 63 households, scattered along the county line in the Echo Lake neighborhood of Shoreline, without power. It went out around 1:30pm and was restored close to 9pm.

Dispatch said lines were on fire by 200th and Meridian, and "it might be awhile."

Mid-afternoon a tree fell on power lines in Lake Forest Park and left 2-3 households without power.

All the lights are back on now.


Posted by DKH at 3:24 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the FeedBurner email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  