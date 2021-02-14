The lights are on in Shoreline and Lake Forest Park
Sunday, February 14, 2021
|This was the status when the power first went out
The two households by Shoreline Community College who lost power Friday night had their power restored after a short time.
|A few hours later, progress was being made
On Saturday an outage in the afternoon left 63 households, scattered along the county line in the Echo Lake neighborhood of Shoreline, without power. It went out around 1:30pm and was restored close to 9pm.
Dispatch said lines were on fire by 200th and Meridian, and "it might be awhile."
Mid-afternoon a tree fell on power lines in Lake Forest Park and left 2-3 households without power.
All the lights are back on now.
