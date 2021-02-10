Explore the Wine Regions of France in online class
Wednesday, February 10, 2021
If you love Bordeaux, Burgundy, and the Rhone, then this is the class for you!
You’ll explore the historical wine regions that have been the foundation for many new world wine regions and discuss grape varieties, characteristics, and the stylistic nuances that define these wines.
Famous producers and appellations will also be noted along the way.
Give the gift of wine education for Valentine’s Day or enjoy this 3-hour online class solo and treat yourself!
Fee: $35
Dates: Friday, 2/19/2021
Time: 6-9 pm
Location: Online via Zoom
Click here to view the full details for this course and register today! Please contact continuing-ed@shoreline.edu for more information.
Fee: $35
Dates: Friday, 2/19/2021
Time: 6-9 pm
Location: Online via Zoom
Click here to view the full details for this course and register today! Please contact continuing-ed@shoreline.edu for more information.
0 comments:
Post a Comment