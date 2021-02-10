Explore the Wine Regions of France in online class

If you love Bordeaux, Burgundy, and the Rhone, then this is the class for you!





Join facilitator Reggie Daigneault in "Understanding French Wines and Their Labels," an online class offered through Continuing Education at Shoreline Community College.





You’ll explore the historical wine regions that have been the foundation for many new world wine regions and discuss grape varieties, characteristics, and the stylistic nuances that define these wines.





Famous producers and appellations will also be noted along the way.









Click Give the gift of wine education for Valentine’s Day or enjoy this 3-hour online class solo and treat yourself!Fee: $35Dates: Friday, 2/19/2021Time: 6-9 pmLocation: Online via ZoomClick here to view the full details for this course and register today! Please contact continuing-ed@shoreline.edu for more information.











