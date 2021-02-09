Classifieds: Shoreline Fire Commissioners public hearing March 4

Due to the Governor's Proclamation 20-25 Stay Home – Stay Healthy (Open Public Meetings Act and Public Records Act) the Public Hearing meeting will be held via Zoom conference.

The Zoom login information will be posted at the Departments headquarters and website. You may also contact us at 206-533-6529.









NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Board of Commissioners of Shoreline Fire Department will hold a public hearing at the date, time and place specified below. The Shoreline Fire Department will be placing before the voters a ballot measure for re-authorizing and continuing the Fire Benefit Charge (FBC) for an additional ten-years. The purpose of this public hearing to allow for citizen comments and questions.DATE OF HEARING: Thursday, March 4, 2021TIME OF HEARING: 5:00 p.m.LOCATION: