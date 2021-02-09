Classifieds: Shoreline Fire Commissioners public hearing March 4

Tuesday, February 9, 2021

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Board of Commissioners of Shoreline Fire Department will hold a public hearing at the date, time and place specified below. The Shoreline Fire Department will be placing before the voters a ballot measure for re-authorizing and continuing the Fire Benefit Charge (FBC) for an additional ten-years. The purpose of this public hearing to allow for citizen comments and questions.

DATE OF HEARING: Thursday, March 4, 2021

TIME OF HEARING: 5:00 p.m.

LOCATION:
  • Due to the Governor's Proclamation 20-25 Stay Home – Stay Healthy (Open Public Meetings Act and Public Records Act) the Public Hearing meeting will be held via Zoom conference.
  • The Zoom login information will be posted at the Departments headquarters and website. You may also contact us at 206-533-6529.


