Classifieds: Shoreline Fire Commissioners public hearing March 4
Tuesday, February 9, 2021
DATE OF HEARING: Thursday, March 4, 2021
TIME OF HEARING: 5:00 p.m.
LOCATION:
- Due to the Governor's Proclamation 20-25 Stay Home – Stay Healthy (Open Public Meetings Act and Public Records Act) the Public Hearing meeting will be held via Zoom conference.
- The Zoom login information will be posted at the Departments headquarters and website. You may also contact us at 206-533-6529.
