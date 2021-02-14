City of Shoreline: Help clear storm drains and watch for heavy snow on branches
Sunday, February 14, 2021
Snow Removal
Shoreline crews have been working 12-hour shifts plowing primary routes as snow has continued to fall. As snow transitions to rain, they will finish clearing primary and secondary routes and begin to move into neighborhoods. Plowing heavy, wet snow takes time. We appreciate everyone's patience as crews continue to clear roads.
Please continue to stay off the roads, if you can, to give crews a chance to clear them.
Snow and Ice Control Plan.
Storm drains and localized flooding
As temperatures increase and we transition from snow to rain, street drains and culverts can plug as chunks of snow and slush move towards the drainage inlets.
As temperatures increase and we transition from snow to rain, street drains and culverts can plug as chunks of snow and slush move towards the drainage inlets.
If this occurs there may be localized flooding as the water ponds or bypasses plugged drains. City maintenance crews will be clearing drainage inlets and culverts but may not be able to catch them all in advance of a problem.
You can help prevent problems in your area - if you see snow plugging a drain or culvert consider clearing it and putting the snow uphill of the drain where it can melt without causing problems.
Locate storm drains near your house
A similar situation can arise on roofs with snow that may plug roof drains or scuppers as it melts. If possible, monitor your roof and maintain the roof drains. Some structures, such as out buildings and carports, are at a higher risk of collapse under wet snow, so please use caution.
Locate storm drains near your house
A similar situation can arise on roofs with snow that may plug roof drains or scuppers as it melts. If possible, monitor your roof and maintain the roof drains. Some structures, such as out buildings and carports, are at a higher risk of collapse under wet snow, so please use caution.
Heavy snow on tree branches
Heavy, wet snow can increase the potential for downed limbs and power outages. DO NOT try to clear branches from lines or go near any downed power lines. Call Seattle City Light at 206-684-3000 or 206- 684-7400 to report downed lines or call 911 to address any situation where a downed line might cause a dangerous situation.
What to do when the power goes out
Heavy, wet snow can increase the potential for downed limbs and power outages. DO NOT try to clear branches from lines or go near any downed power lines. Call Seattle City Light at 206-684-3000 or 206- 684-7400 to report downed lines or call 911 to address any situation where a downed line might cause a dangerous situation.
What to do when the power goes out
0 comments:
Post a Comment