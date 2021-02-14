City of Shoreline: Help clear storm drains and watch for heavy snow on branches

Snow weighted branches bend low to the ground

Photo by Diane Hettrick

Storm drains and localized flooding



As temperatures increase and we transition from snow to rain, street drains and culverts can plug as chunks of snow and slush move towards the drainage inlets.





If this occurs there may be localized flooding as the water ponds or bypasses plugged drains. City maintenance crews will be clearing drainage inlets and culverts but may not be able to catch them all in advance of a problem.









Locate storm drains near your house



A similar situation can arise on roofs with snow that may plug roof drains or scuppers as it melts. If possible, monitor your roof and maintain the roof drains. Some structures, such as out buildings and carports, are at a higher risk of collapse under wet snow, so please use caution.



You can help prevent problems in your area - if you see snow plugging a drain or culvert consider clearing it and putting the snow uphill of the drain where it can melt without causing problems.

Heavy snow on tree branches



Heavy, wet snow can increase the potential for downed limbs and power outages. DO NOT try to clear branches from lines or go near any downed power lines. Call Seattle City Light at 206-684-3000 or 206- 684-7400 to report downed lines or call 911 to address any situation where a downed line might cause a dangerous situation.



What to do when the power goes out

















